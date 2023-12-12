Watch live: Biden hosts Zelensky at White House to push for Ukraine funding

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Tuesday, 12 December.

It comes after the pair held a meeting in the Oval Office, in which the US president Joe Biden urged the Ukrainian leader not to give up hope on war funding.

Mr Biden’s request for an additional $110 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs is at risk of collapse in Congress, with Republicans insisting on strict US-Mexico border security changes in exchange for any Ukraine funding.

Mr Zelensky also met with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, who hailed the talks with the Ukrainian president as “very powerful.”

“Zelensky made it so clear how he needs help, but if he gets the help, he can win this war,” said Schumer.

“Even many of our Republican colleagues talked about, you know, we are winning this war. And if we get the help that if he gets the help he needs, he will win.”