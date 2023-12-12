Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden hosts Zelensky at White House to push for Ukraine funding

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 12 December 2023 16:18
Comments
Close

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Tuesday, 12 December.

It comes after the pair held a meeting in the Oval Office, in which the US president Joe Biden urged the Ukrainian leader not to give up hope on war funding.

Mr Biden’s request for an additional $110 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs is at risk of collapse in Congress, with Republicans insisting on strict US-Mexico border security changes in exchange for any Ukraine funding.

Mr Zelensky also met with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, who hailed the talks with the Ukrainian president as “very powerful.”

“Zelensky made it so clear how he needs help, but if he gets the help, he can win this war,” said Schumer.

“Even many of our Republican colleagues talked about, you know, we are winning this war. And if we get the help that if he gets the help he needs, he will win.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in