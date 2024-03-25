Biden and Trump score decisive wins in Louisiana primaries: Latest updates
US government shutdown averted with $1.2trn spending package this weekend
President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump scored decisive wins in Louisiana’s primary on Saturday, in a contest that promised little upset.
Both candidates collected more delegates but already have enough to secure their party nominations.
Meanwhile, a US government shutdown has been averted after the Senate passed a $1.2trn spending package in a 2am vote 74-24. President Biden signed the bill into law on Saturday. It will keep the federal government open until the end of fiscal year 2024 on 30 September.
The House of Representatives passed the spending package 286 to 134, surpassing the two-thirds majority needed. Calling it a “betrayal of Republican voters”, a furious Marjorie Taylor Greene initiated the process to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The US also condemned Friday’s terror attack on a concert hall in Moscow. A statement from the White House called perpetrators ISIS “a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere”.
Vice President Kamala Harris toured Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Saturday, the scene of the 2018 Parkland massacre. Accompanied by some victims’ family members, she spoke about gun violence prevention efforts.
Watch live: Trump expected in court for trial date hearing in New York hush money case
Watch live from New York ahead of Monday’s latest hearing in the hush money case facing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The former president is expected to attend court in Manhattan for what is set to be the final hearing before the criminal case goes to trial.
Mr Trump will ask to delay or dismiss the proceedings on charges stemming from hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, citing thousands of pages of potential evidence about witness Michael Cohen that prosecutors only turned over a matter of weeks ago.
The case, which was initially scheduled to begin jury selection on Monday, has already been adjourned for 30 days by Judge Juan Merchan to allow for time to respond to those filings.
Mr Cohen, Mr Trump’s one-time lawyer and fixer, made payments to Ms Daniels and Ms McDougal to buy their silence ahead of the 2016 presidential election about sexual encounters they said they had with the candidate a decade earlier – affairs Mr Trump denies.
Judge Merchan’s decision will set the course for what could be the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president.
Mr Trump, the Republican candidate expected to challenge Joe Biden in the November election, has pleaded not guilty and has called the case a politically-motivated “witch hunt” against him.
Biden and Trump win Louisiana’s presidential primary
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won Louisiana’s primary on Saturday, collecting more delegates after they already clinched their party nominations.
Biden also appeared in Missouri’s Democratic primary, with results not expected to be reported until next week.
None of the races were in suspense. Biden and Trump have already beaten their major competitors. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters.
For Biden, some liberals are registering their anger with Israel’s war against Hamas following the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack. More than 30,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children, have been reported killed by Gaza authorities since Israel launched its offensive. A protest movement launched by Arab American communities in Michigan has spread to several other states.
Trump is his party’s dominant figure and has locked up a third straight Republican nomination. But he faces dissent from people worried about the immense legal jeopardy he faces or critical of his White House term, which ended shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection mounted by his supporters and fueled by his false theories of election fraud.
Saturday’s primary was the Missouri Democratic Party’s first party-run presidential contest since a new law took effect in August 2022. Louisiana’s primaries, meanwhile, come almost four years after the state was the first to postpone its primaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ICYMI: Biden signs $1.2 trillion spending package
A partial government shutdown was averted on Saturday when President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion federal spending package, just hours after Congress passed the long overdue legislation.
“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” the president said, in a statement. “But it rejects extreme cuts from House Republicans and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and substance use care, advances American leadership abroad, and provides resources to secure the border that my Administration successfully fought to include. That’s good news for the American people.”
The White House said that Biden signed the legislation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is spending the weekend.
Biden signs $1.2 trillion spending package after Senate’s 2am vote
President signs bill into law just hours after Congress passed legislation, averting partial shutdown
Watch: New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy ends Senate run
Bipartisan resolution introduced in support of dissident Iranian exiles
While much attention was focused on the Senate working into the wee hours of the morning to pass a spending bill in a last-minute bid to avert a partial government shutdown on Friday, a group of senators found a little bipartisan comity around rebuking the Iranian government.
John Bowden reports:
Senators introduce bipartisan resolution in support of dissident Iranian exiles
Continued recognition of Ashraf dissidents vexes Biden State Department
George Santos will run as independent because he finds GOP ‘too embarrassing’
Ex-congressman George Santos says that he will run for his old seat in the House of Representatives again — but not as a Republican.
On Friday, the former representative for northern Nassau County, New York, posted on Twitter that he would “no longer be part of the Republican Party” after the GOP’s “embarrassing showing in the [H]ouse”.
Mr Santos was referring to the GOP majority passing legislation to avert a partial government shutdown without deep spending cuts that conservatives had called for.
George Santos says he will run as independent because he finds GOP ‘too embarrassing’
‘I will take my Ultra MAGA/Trump supporting values to the ballot in November as an Independent,’ says disgraced politician
Breyer signals support for term limits on Supreme Court
Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer appeared to endorse ending lifetime appointments to the bench in an interview aired on Sunday.
Mr Breyer retired in 2022 after serving on the nation’s highest court for 28 years. His seat was filled by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be appointed to the court.
In a pre-recorded interview, which aired on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr Breyer was asked by Kristen Welker about imposing a term limit, or age limit, on Supreme Court justices.
“I don’t think that’s harmful,” he responded.
John Bowden reports:
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer signals support for term limits
Breyer timed his retirement to ensure a Democratic-led Senate could confirm his replacement
Kamala Harris tours site of 2018 Parkland school shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris toured the bloodstained classroom building where the 2018 Parkland high school massacre happened on Saturday, then announced a program to assist states that have laws allowing police to temporarily seize guns from people judges have found to be dangerous.
Harris saw bullet-pocked walls and floors still covered in dried blood and broken glass left behind from the 14 February 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 14 students and three staff members and wounded 17.
The halls and classrooms inside the three-story structure remain strewn with shoes left behind by fleeing students and wilted Valentine’s Day flowers and balloons. Textbooks, laptop computers, snacks and papers remain on desks. She was told about each victim who died.
Kamala Harris tours bloodstained school of 2018 Parkland massacre
Vice President visited the abandoned Florida school before announcing program to help states create red-flag laws
Voices: Republicans are in a death spiral
Eric Garcia writes:
On Friday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene pulled off her most audacious stunt yet when she filed a motion to vacate to stage a no-confidence vote for Speaker Mike Johnson. The reason for filing that motion? Johnson did what he is supposed to do: pass spending bills to keep the government open.
The move went perfectly for Greene, who has shown little desire to legislate but an eagerness for attention. It turned out to be the perfect spectacle in Congress. Greene even brought her boyfriend, right-wing media provacateur Brian Glenn, along for the action. As soon as she exited the floor, reporters, including myself, swarmed her with questions — but she waited to speak until she descended the Capitol steps so she could have her moment in front of the cameras.
Greene and other hardline conservatives hate that, despite the fact Republicans control one half of one branch of the government, they did not get everything they want and get President Joe Biden to sign it. It’s an unrealistic desire, but the far-right side of the Republican Party doesn’t seem to care.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stunt shows Republicans are in a death spiral
Conservative legislators like Mike Gallagher are not rewarded — and now the GOP has no real incentive to govern
AOC warns of imminent famine and ‘unfolding genocide’ in Gaza
In remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday, US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned of imminent, weaponised famine in Gaza and the “unfolding genocide” against Palestinians by Israel, urging Congress to suspend the transfer of US weapons in an effort to “prevent further atrocity.”
The Democratic congresswoman from New York amplified warnings from humanitarian aid groups as more than one million people in Gaza “are at famine’s door,” a crisis that she said is “being intentionally precipitated through the blocking of food and global humanitarian assistance by leaders in the Israeli government.”
Alex Woodward reports:
AOC warns of imminent famine and ‘unfolding genocide’ in Gaza in House speech
‘If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes’
