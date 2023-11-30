Biden now holds slight lead over Trump in new national poll

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A survey of American citizens taken last week shows President Joe Biden holding a very slim advantage over former president Donald Trump in a hypothetical national popular vote matchup, even as respondents remain unimpressed by a re-run of the 2020 presidential election.

The poll of 1,500 US citizens was commissioned by The Economist and conducted by YouGov from 25 November to 27 November. It found that of the 1,500 respondents, 44 per cent of them said they would cast ballots for the 46th President were the 2024 election to be held at the time they were surveyed.

By contrast, 42 per cent of respondents said they would cast a ballot for Mr Trump.

The positive result for Mr Biden comes amid continuing questions over whether he can reassemble the broad, multiethnic coalition that powered his 2020 victory over Mr Trump.

Indeed, a full 22 per cent of respondents expressed doubt over whether they believe Mr Biden president will win next year. By contrast, 44 per cent said they believe Mr Trump will win.

But significant majorities of voters wish neither man was running at all.

When asked whether they want Mr Trump to run in next year’s election, 55 per cent said they did not, while 59 per cent said they do not want Mr Biden to be a candidate in 2024.

The former president and likely 2024 GOP nominee has shown some resilience against Mr Biden despite facing more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions, including two criminal cases stemming from his efforts to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election and remain in office against the will of voters.

While he continues to claim that his defeat at Mr Biden’s hands three years ago was the result of fraud on the part of Democrats, a near-supermajority of Americans disagree with him.

Asked if they would say Mr Biden legitimately defeated Mr Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a full 64 per cent said he had done so, while just 36 per cent said he had not.