President Joe Biden said that there is “no question” former president Donald Trump supported an insurrection after Colorado’s state Supreme Court ruled that Mr Trump is ineligible for the presidency.

Mr Biden spoke to reporters in Milwaukee after they asked whether Mr Trump was an insurrectionist.

“It's self-evident,” he told reporters. “You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I'll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. There's no question about it. None. Zero.”

On Tuesday evening, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Mr Trump is disqualified from the presidency and should be removed from the ballot because of his role engaging in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Specifically, the court challenged his eligibility under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

The clause bans anyone who engaged in “engaged in insurrection” from holding military, civil or elected office without two-thirds of Congress approving so. The clause was created after the Civil War with members of the Confederacy in mind.

“We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us,” the justices wrote. “We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

Four of the seven judges supported removing Mr Trump from the ballot while three dissented.

Mr Trump plans to appeal the ruling at the US Supreme Court.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,’ spokesman Steven Cheung said on Tuesday evening. “We have full confidence that the US Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”