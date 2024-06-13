Biden campaign says Trump ‘ready to burn it all down’ as he returns to Capitol Hill

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

As Donald Trump returns to the place where a riotous mob of his supporters tried to block certification of his 2020 election loss, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is reminding voters of the ex-president’s willingness to embrace violence for political ends in a new advertisement.

The 30-second television spot, called Burn, opens with scenes of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and a narrator stating that Trump “lit a fire in this country” that day before recalling how the riot left 140 police officers with injuries.

“The siege lasted for seven hours, stoking the flames of division and hate,” the male voiceover continues before adding that Trump is now “pouring gasoline” on those flames.

The scene then switches to a series of Trump’s public appearances, using his own words to illustrate that point, with Trump describing rioters as “unbelievable patriots,” then the narrator intoning that Trump is “inciting” the rioters to “try again” by offering them pardons if he is returned to the White House for a second term.

“There is nothing more sacred than our democracy, but Donald Trump ready to burn it all down,” the narrator adds.

The Biden campaign’s latest ad comes as Trump is set to visit the Capitol complex for a series of meetings with House and Senate lawmakers.

He is also set to address a number of corporate executives at a Business Roundtable gathering later in the day.