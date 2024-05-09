‘I promise you he won’t’: Biden says Trump would never accept 2024 election loss

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Biden is certain Donald Trump will not accept the results of the 2024 presidential race if they mark a Biden re-election.

“I promise you he won’t,” the president told CNN on Wednesday during a sit-down interview in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, arguing this stance would be “dangerous” for the country.

“You can’t only love your country when you win,” President Biden added.

The president also said that in his meetings with world leaders, heads of state privately express their fear of another four years of Donald Trump, allegedly telling Mr Biden, “You’ve gotta win.”

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

In recent days, Mr Trump has suggested he may once again baselessly challenge the presidential election results, as he did in 2020.

“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Mr Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

In the same interview, however, the former president repeated the false claim he won Wisconsin in the 2020 election, claiming he “actually won” and that “all of the things that had been found out” vindicate his claim.

No credible conclusion of widespread voter irregularities have been found in the state across county-level recounts, court rulings, a nonpartisan state audit, and a study from a conservative law firm, according to the Sentinel.

Elsewhere during his Milwaukee interview, Mr Biden provided new details on changing US policy towards supplying Israel with miltiary aid.

The United States won’t supply Israel with offensive weapons for use in a ground offensive that endangers the Palestinian civilians who’ve taken shelter in the border city of Rafah, the president said.

The president insisted the ongoing Israeli operation in Rafah now has not been focused on the kind of population centers that would cross the US red line on military aid.

Last week, the Biden administration paused a shipment of thousands of bombs to the US ally, over concerns that Israel would kill scores of civilians in Rafah, which is home to over a million Gazans who’ve been forced to evacuate by previous IDF operations in other parts of the territory.