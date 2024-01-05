Jump to content

Watch as Biden marks third anniversary of January 6 attacks on US Capitol

Oliver Browning
Friday 05 January 2024 20:28
Watch as Joe Biden marks the third anniversary of the Jan 6 attacks on the US Capitol with a speech.

The president will make the case that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to democracy, according to a statement from his re-election campaign.

Mr Biden’s campaign said he will speak near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George Washington established headquarters during the Revolutionary War.

The speech site, Montgomery County Community College, is 15 miles away.

Mr Biden had planned to deliver his remarks on Saturday, the actual anniversary of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, but moved it to Friday to avoid a forecast winter storm.

Three years ago, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop formal certification of the Republican president’s election defeat, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Four people died on the day of the attack, and one Capitol Police officer who fought against the rioters died the next day.

Four officers have since taken their own lives.

