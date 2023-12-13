Biden says world leaders keep telling him ‘You can’t let Trump win’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foreign leaders have repeatedly implored Joe Biden not to let Donald Trump win next year's US election, the president has claimed.

At a fundraising event in Philadelphia on Monday, the 81-year-old said he had faced private entreaties to beat Mr Trump at every single global summit he had attended, according to the Associated Press.

"There's not an international event that I've attended – not one – where the rest of the world doesn’t come up to me – leaders, no matter what country they’re from – and say, 'You can't let him win. You can't let him win," Mr Biden reportedly told the audience.

The remarks came as multiple polls showed Mr Trump dominating rivals for the Republican Party's presidential nomination next year, with support from as many as six in ten GOP voters.

On Tuesday another poll showed Mr Trump with 51 per cent of likely voters in the upcoming Iowa caucus, which will kick off the 2024 presidential campaign in earnest next month.

Mr Biden was in Philadelphia for an early fundraising event with about 100 attendees, having earlier announced new federal funding for the city's fire service.

During the fundraiser, he said that the USA is "the essential nation", and that there would be international outrage if Mr Trump became president again.

Nevertheless, recent polls show the mercurial tycoon beating or tied with Mr Biden, including in the key swing states of Michigan and Georgia.

That is despite four separate criminal investigations against the former president, whom prosecutors have accused of falsifying business records, mishandling classified information, and illegally interfering with the electoral process.