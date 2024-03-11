Watch as Biden speaks on lowering healthcare costs in New Hampshire

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Joe Biden speaks in New Hampshire on Monday 11 March.

Earlier today, the president released his $7.3tn budget proposal that proposes vastly increasing security provisions at the US-Mexico border and raising taxes on the wealthy.

But the proposal faces steep opposition from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The president’s budget proposal is almost never fully implemented even under a trifecta given that Congress - specifically the House of Representatives - controls spending.

The proposal proposes restoring the expanded child tax credit that Mr Biden signed as part of the American Rescue Plan that expired at the end of 2021.

It would also expand the credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for children who are six years old and above and $3,600 for children who are younger than six.

In addition, the proposal includes a comprehensive paid family and medical leave program as well as paid sick days that the US Social Security Administration would administer.