Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold White House press conference

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 10 April 2024 17:50
Comments
Close

Watch live as Joe Biden and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida hold a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday 10 April.

It is expected that the leaders will showcase a strong and growing partnership during the state visit focused on joint defence cooperation to deter an aggressive China.

Mr Kishida will also address Congress on Thursday and join Mr Biden and Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a meeting expected to focus on Beijing’s South China Sea incursions.

The US and Japan have hammered out about 70 agreements on defence cooperation, including moves to upgrade the US military command structure in Japan to make it better able to work with Japanese forces in a crisis.

Mr Biden and Mr Kishida are also expected to announce steps to allow more joint development of military and defence equipment.

Japan will now be a “full global partner” with the United States, with influence far beyond its region and into Europe and the Middle East, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Tuesday, summing up the deals.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in