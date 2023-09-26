White House dismisses report on Biden plan to avoid falls

The White House brushed off a report claiming that Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is focusing on making sure the 80-year-old president doesn’t trip — just hours before he slipped walking off of Air Force One.

Mr Biden caught himself after a slight stumble while descending the stairs from Air Force One on Tuesday after it touched down in Michigan to join the UAW strikers’ picket line.

Axios reported that in order to avoid another incident similar to Mr Biden tripping on a sandbag at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in June, the president’s team is encouraging him to wear gym shoes and to work with a physical therapist doing exercises aimed to improve balance.

The outlet reported that those in his party — and some even within his administration — fear Mr Biden will suffer a bad fall, especially as the 2024 election approaches.

His balance issues can probably be chalked up to “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis,” as noted in recent reports from the White House physician.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the outlet: “This isn’t new — it was proactively and transparently disclosed in a 2021 report from the president’s doctor and again this year.”

He continued, denouncing the article’s angle: “This article fits an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”

BREAKING: Biden was about to slip on plane stairs after reports Biden team is on a mission to stop him from falling pic.twitter.com/DPi3LUSB5S — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 26, 2023

The Independent reached out to the White House in light of his fall earlier on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mr Bates mocked the Axios report, tweeting: “Move over, tan suit! Can confirm: @POTUS is one of the millions of Americans with sneakers. Notice that when others do the same, the media’s tone is different? As sneakers take over the workplace, the fashion phenomenon is making its way to Congress.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre retweeted the post, while White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt commented: “The single greatest scandal in presidential history (since President Obama wore a tan suit).”