Joe Biden was in a jovial mood as he carried out his final Thanksgiving turkey pardoning, telling the two lucky birds, “Your prayers are going to be answered today.”

The president, 82, addressed crowds from the South Lawn on Monday morning, giving out pardons to Peach and Blossom. The birds are from Minnesota and are roughly 17 weeks old, according to a National Turkey Federation (NTF) press conference Sunday.

The two names are meant as an homage to Biden’s home state of Delaware and its state flower, the peach blossom.

Biden kicked off the ceremony by cracking a joke about the size of the crowd gathered for the event. “They tell me there’s 2,500 people here today…looking for a pardon,” Biden said, prompting laughter.

open image in gallery The two birds Peach (pictured) and Blossom hail from Minnesota and are roughly 17 weeks old ( AP )

The president was joined by NTF president John Zimmerman and his 9-year-old son, Grant, who brought Peach out onto the stage.

open image in gallery Joe Biden carried out his final turkey pardon on Monday morning on the South Lawn of the White House ( AP )

After the turkey let out a quiet gobble, Biden joked: “What did you say Peach? Peach is making a last-minute plea here.”

President Harry Truman started the tradition of turkey pardons 77 years ago in 1947 when the National Turkey Federation presented him with a turkey that he spared from mealtime.

open image in gallery The names of the turkeys are meant as an homage to Biden’s home state of Delaware and its state flower, the peach blossom. ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The tradition of presidential turkey pardoning was started by Harry Truman in 1947 ( AP )

“The last four years, I’ve had the honor to continue that tradition by pardoning Peanut Butter and Jelly, Chocolate and Chip, Liberty and Bell and today, Peach and Blossom,” Biden said.

Peach weighs around 41 pounds, loves to eat hotdish topped with tater tots, and lives by the motto “keep calm and gobble on,” the president told the crowd. Blossom’s goal is to do a road trip to all 10,000 Minnesota lakes. The bird reportedly loves watching boxing and lives by the motto, “no ‘fowl’ play,’” he added.

The two VIPs (very important poultry) spent the evening before their big day staying in a luxurious suite at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, with the NTF posting photos to social media the night before.

open image in gallery The president was joined by NTF president John Zimmerman and his 9-year-old son, Grant, who brought Peach out onto the stage ( AP )

open image in gallery Biden talks to NTF president John Zimmerman ahead of the annual White House turkey pardoning ( AP )

The organization also posted a “Get Ready With Us” video of the two arriving at their turkey-proofed accommodation.

While being transported from Minnesota to Washington DC they reportedly listened to a playlist including Livin’ On a Prayer by Bon Jovi, Biden said. “Well, fellas, your prayer is going to be answered today,” the president told the birds. “Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom.”

Following their pardons, the two turkeys will become agricultural ambassadors and enjoy retirement on a farm in southern Minnesota, according to the NTF.

open image in gallery The two birds spent the evening before their big day staying in a luxurious suite at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC ( AP )

open image in gallery Following their pardons the two turkeys will become agricultural ambassadors and enjoy retirement on a farm in southern Minnesota ( AP )

Biden concluded the ceremony on a more serious note. “This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington,” he said.

“It’s also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it’s been the honor of my life. I’m forever grateful.”

The president added that he and his wife Dr Jill Biden would be traveling to Staten Island in New York for a Friendsgiving with members of the Coast Guard and their families “to demonstrate our gratitude for their service and sacrifice.”