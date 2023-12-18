Man charged with DUI after slamming car into Biden’s presidential motorcade
James Cooper, 46, from Wilmington, Delaware, was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence and inattentive driving
A man who rammed his car into a parked SUV that was blocking the presidential motorcade over the weekend has now been identified and charged with a DUI.
James Cooper, 46, from Wilmington, Delaware, was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence and inattentive driving, Wilmington Police told ABC 7 on Monday morning. They determined the crash to be an “accidental collision.”
The incident occurred on Sunday night around 8pm when President Joe Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington. A silver sedan suddenly ploughed into the president’s waiting Secret Service vehicle.
The sedan, which boasted a Delaware licence plate, then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service agents pointed their weapons at the car, and he quickly surrendered.
Photos captured a stunned Mr Biden reacting to the loud bang following the collision.
Secret Service agents safely escorted Mr Biden into the vehicle. First Lady Jill Biden was already sitting in the car.
Steve Kopek, a Secret Service spokesperson, previously said that there appeared to be no underlying motive to the crash: “There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident.”
A White House pool report also described the incident: “There was a loud bang”…“and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.”
“A man walking by loudly said ‘oh my gosh’ when this happened,” the report continued.
The Bidens arrived safely back at their Delaware home around 8.20pm.
