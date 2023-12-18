Man charged with DUI after slamming car into Biden’s presidential motorcade

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who rammed his car into a parked SUV that was blocking the presidential motorcade over the weekend has now been identified and charged with a DUI.

James Cooper, 46, from Wilmington, Delaware, was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence and inattentive driving, Wilmington Police told ABC 7 on Monday morning. They determined the crash to be an “accidental collision.”

The incident occurred on Sunday night around 8pm when President Joe Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington. A silver sedan suddenly ploughed into the president’s waiting Secret Service vehicle.

The sedan, which boasted a Delaware licence plate, then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service agents pointed their weapons at the car, and he quickly surrendered.

Photos captured a stunned Mr Biden reacting to the loud bang following the collision.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts to questions by reporters as he exits his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. December 17, 2023 (REUTERS)

Secret Service agents safely escorted Mr Biden into the vehicle. First Lady Jill Biden was already sitting in the car.

Steve Kopek, a Secret Service spokesperson, previously said that there appeared to be no underlying motive to the crash: “There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident.”

Members of the United States Secret Service speak to the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a Secret Service SUV that was blocking the street as U.S. President Joe Biden exited his campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S. December 17, 2023 (REUTERS)

A White House pool report also described the incident: “There was a loud bang”…“and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.”

Security personnel usher President Joe Biden into the presidential vehicle as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP)

“A man walking by loudly said ‘oh my gosh’ when this happened,” the report continued.

The Bidens arrived safely back at their Delaware home around 8.20pm.