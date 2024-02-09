Biden mixes up Mexico and Egypt at surprise presser to address claims of memory loss

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden appeared to confuse Mexico with Egypt, in a press conference on Thursday called to refute allegations of his poor memory.

The president made reference to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying: “The president of Mexico did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced to open the gate.

“I talked to Bibi [Benjamin Netenyahu] to open the gate on the Israeli side. I’ve been pushing really hard, really hard to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

“There are a lot of innocent people who are starving, innocent people or in trouble and die, and it’s got to stop, number one.

“Number two... I’m the guy that made the case that we have to do much more to increase the amount of material going in, including fuel, including other items. I’ve been on the phone with Qataris. I’ve been on the phone with the Egyptians.”

The fresh gaffe came as Mr Biden hit back at a Republican prosecutor’s claim that his memory is faulty, during the last-minute and at-times chaotic press conference.

In parts of a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, released earlier on Thursday, there was a suggestion that the president did not remember what year his late son, Beau Biden, had died from brain cancer. “How the hell dare he raise that?” Mr Biden said.

However, Mr Biden was not alone in his unfortunate Middle-Eastern mistake, as pointed out by Democratic congressman Jared Moskowitz.

Last week, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appeared to confuse Iran with Israel while appearing live on Meet the Press. “Let me be clear... we passed the support for Iran many months ago. Immediately after I became Speaker we set the necessary resources there.”

“Oh the Irony about bad memory. Let me help him out. Iran: Bad. Israel: Good,” Mr Moskowitz wrote.