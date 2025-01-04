Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President Biden is awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor — to 19 individuals, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

He’ll bestow the awards in a ceremony Saturday, marking the final time Biden will present the prestigious honor during his time in office.

In addition to Clinton, the group also includes chef and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres, U2 frontman and activist Bono (whose real name is Paul Hewson), the late Obama administration defense secretary Ashton Carter, actor and activist Michael J. Fox, and Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Other arts and cultural luminaries set to be honored include actor Denzel Washington, longtime Vogue editor Anna Wintour, American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr, and former Kennedy Center chair David Rubinstein.

In addition, the president will give the award to designer Ralph Lauren, soccer star Lionel Messi, LGBTQ+ activist and entrepreneur Tim Gill, conservationist Jane Goodall and Democratic Party megadonor and philanthropist George Soros.

Biden will also posthumously honor voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, the late Michigan governor George Romney (father of former Utah senator Mitt Romney) and the late New York senator and U.S. attorney general Robert F Kennedy Sr., whose son, lawyer and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is set to be nominated as Donald Trump’s next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The honor is awarded solely at the discretion of the President of the United States, but recipients often selected with the help of an outside advisory panel.

Established under the late president John F Kennedy, it is “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These 19 Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world,” the White House said in a statement announcing the awards.

In 2022, Biden bestowed the medal on 17 recipients,, including gymnast Simone Biles and former Arizona congresswoman turned gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords.

Last year he awarded the decoration to 19 people, including former vice president Al Gore, ex-New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.