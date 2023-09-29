Watch live as Joe Biden attends a ceremony in Virginia honouring outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on Friday 29 September.

Mr Milley said on Wednesday he would take measures to protect his family after Donald Trump suggested he had colluded with China in an act he said would have once warranted death.

The former president last week criticised Milley's handling of the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2020 and said, without providing evidence, that "this guy turned out to be a woke train wreck who, if the fake news reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the president of the United States."

"I've been faithful and loyal to the constitution of the United States for 44 and a half years," Mr Milley said, in response to Mr Trump's claims.

"I've got adequate safety precautions. I wish those comments had not been made, but they were. And I'll take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family."