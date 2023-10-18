Biden vows world won’t repeat mistakes of Holocaust and 9/11 in historic Israel visit

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would ask Congress for “unprecedented” amounts of aid to both Israel and the Palestinian people amid escalating violence following terror attacks by Hamas and a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital.

Mr Biden, who delivered remarks in Tel Aviv after a series of meetings with Israeli officials, first responders, and survivors of the 7 October attacks, urged both sides against being consumed by anger in an escalating cycle of violence and making mistakes similar to those that the US and its’ allies had made in the period following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

“You are a Jewish state. You are a Jewish state. But you’re also a democracy. Like the United States you don’t live by the rules of terrorist. You live by the rule of law. When conflict is fair, you live by the rule of law of war,” said Mr Biden, who added that what sets the US and Israel “apart from the terrorists” is a belief “‘in the fundamental dignity of every human life”.

“You can’t give up what makes you who you are. If you give that up, then the terrorists win. And we can never let them win,” he said.

The president said the US will provide more than $100 million in new funding for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank to support “more than one million displaced ... Palestinians, including emergency needs in Gaza”.

He stressed that his view and the view of the United States is that Hamas, which has long been designated as a terrorist group by the US State Department, “does not represent the Palestinian people” and condemned the group for using “innocents ... as human shields”.

Regarding the explosion at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, the president said he was “outraged and saddened” by the “enormous loss of life” there, but he maintained “based on the information we’ve seen to date,” that the explosion was caused by “an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza” rather than any strike by the Israeli Defence Forces.

The president’s remarks came at the tail end of a first-ever wartime visit to Israel by a US president — the second time he has traveled to an active conflict area this year.

Mr Biden said he had come to Israel with a “single message” to Israelis: “You are not alone”.

“As long as United States stands — and we will stand forever — we will not let you ever be alone,” he said.

He strongly condemned the Hamas attacks, which left more than 1,000 Israelis dead and scores more injured or kidnapped to Gaza as hostages, calling them “ atrocities that recall the worst ravages of ISIS” and slamming the militant group for “unleashing pure unadulterated evil on upon the world”.

“There’s no rationalising, no excusing ... their brutality,” he said, adding later that the attacks — which marked the single deadliest day for the Jewish people since the end of the Second World War — had “brought to the surface painful memories and scars left by millennia of anti semitism and the genocide of the Jewish people”.

Mr Biden lamented that the world had known about the Holocaust but had done “nothing,” and vowed that the inaction of years past would not be repeated.

“We will not stand by and do nothing again,” he said. “Not today, not tomorrow, not ever”.