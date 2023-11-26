US will ‘work to extend’ four-day peace between Israel and Hamas, Biden says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden called on Israel and leaders of Hamas to work towards a deal that would extend a negotiated truce in the bloody conflict that erupted last month on Sunday after several hostages including a young American girl were released by the militant group.

The US leader spoke from his home in Nantucket on Sunday shortly after officials confirmed that 4-year-old Abigail Idan had been among the hostages turned over to the Red Cross by Hamas on Sunday. While Idan’s current status wasn’t immediately clear, the president said that he, the first lady, and millions of Americans were “praying for the fact that she is going to be all right”.

Mr Biden said in his remarks that he hoped the temporary peace that began on Friday would be extended to allow for the safe return of more hostages and the transfer of further aid to innocent Palestinians caught in the brutal siege of Gaza. 14,800 are thought to have been killed since the conflict began.

More follows...