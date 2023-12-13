Watch live: House expected to vote on Biden impeachment inquiry
Watch live as the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote to formalise its impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, whose son Hunter Biden has been called to testify, on Wednesday, 13 December.
Republicans are readying a vote to formalise an ongoing inquiry over accusations that the US president profited from his son's overseas business dealings.
House speaker Mike Johnson has insisted the investigation is necesessary and not a political vendetta against a commander-in-chief of whom Republicans disapprove.
No evidence has been brought forward so far to prove any wrongdoing against the Bidens.
It comes after Mr Biden's son, 53, criticised "absurd" claims about his father as he defied a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition.
"In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd," Hunter said.
