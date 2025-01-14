Special counsel says Biden’s criticism of prosecution of his son ‘undermines’ the justice system
‘I prosecuted the two cases against Mr. Biden because he broke the law’
President Biden unfairly attacked the integrity of the justice system by criticizing the long-running federal investigations into Hunter Biden, to whom he granted a federal pardon, according to the outgoing special counsel who led the cases.
“Far from selective, these prosecutions were the embodiment of the equal application of justice – no matter who you are, or what your last name is, you are subject to the same laws as everyone else in the United States,” special counsel David Weiss wrote in a report released on Monday.
“Politicians who attack the decisions of career prosecutors as politically motivated when they disagree with the outcome of a case undermine the public’s confidence in our criminal justice system,” the report added. “The President’s statements unfairly impugn the integrity not only of Department of Justice personnel, but all of the public servants making these difficult decisions in good faith.”
In December, Biden pardoned his son Hunter, who was facing sentencing on federal gun and tax evasion charges, despite previously claiming he would not do so.
