Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

In his first remarks since he ended his presidential campaign, President Joe Biden spoke remotely to campaign staff and supporters as Kamala Harris joined headquarters in Delaware to launch her bid for the Democratic nomination.

“I know yesterday's news was surprising and, it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing,” said Biden, who had announced that he was ending his re-election campaign and throwing his support behind Harris in the race against Donald Trump.

“The name is changed on top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all,” he told supporters in Wilmington on Monday. “And by the way, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there to campaign with her, with Kamala. I’m going to be working like hell.”

Biden, who has isolating after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, promised to be “fully engaged” with Harris’s campaign as he finishes out the next six months of his administration.

“I know how hard you’ve worked, how many sacrifices you’ve made, and so many of you ... uprooted your lives for me and the kind of commitments few people make for anything these days, but you made it,” he said. “And I’ve been honored and humbled. I mean, this is from the bottom of my heart ... for all you’ve done for me and my family.”

Biden’s endorsement on Sunday was followed by a wave of support from Democratic officials and delegates who will cast their vote for Harris as the party’s nominee at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

More than 28,000 people have signed up to volunteer for the first time after Biden left the race and endorsed Harris, according to the campign.

The campaign also hauled in more than $81 million from donors within the first 24 hours of the campaign, with Biden’s now-former running mate standing to inherit the president’s massive campaign war chest.

Harris, who made her entry into the campaign headquarters to Beyonce’s “Freedom,” acknowledged the “roller coaster” of an election cycle that marked the end of Biden’s chances of a second term while propelling her to the top of the Democratic ticket

“And we’re all filled with so many mixed emotions about this,” she said. “I love Joe Biden, and I know we all do, and we have so many darn good reasons for loving Joe Biden, and I have full faith that this team is the team will be the reason we win in November.”

With a little over 100 days left before Election Day, Harris intends to “make the case to the American people, and we are going to win,” she said.

She pointed to Biden’s legacy in office over the first three and a half years of his administration — noting his Biden’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and his advocacy for democratcy at home and abroad — and acknowledged “there is still more work to do.

This is a developing story