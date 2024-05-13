Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden’s campaign is set to host a major fundraising event in Los Angeles in June, enlisting help from the likes of former president Barack Obama and Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

The Biden campaign event, which will take place around mid-June in Los Angeles, will reportedly feature an online contest with Clooney and Roberts that will run across the campaign’s social media platforms to attract grassroots donors and celebrities, according to NBC News.

The two movie stars, who have worked together on a number of Hollywood projects, will also be lending their names to emails and text messages sent by the campaign to try and engage with more contributors to the fundraising efforts, the outlet said.

Mr Biden is also reportedly expected to hold a fundraiser with former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton somewhere along the East Coast in early summer, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Mr Biden has already worked with the former Democrat presidents Mr Obama and Mr Clinton, having held a fundraiser in at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in late March, which saw a giant $26 million raised for his campaign.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the premiere of Ticket To Paradise in October 2022 in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

In a statement announcing what they described as the “historic” result, the campaign said the fundraiser, billed as “An Evening with President Biden and Presidents Obama and Clinton,” represents the “most successful political fundraiser in American history” with a 5,000-strong sellout crowd at the historic Manhattan venue and “thousands more” taking in the spectacle online.

This event was something the Biden campaign aides said was a record for Democratic fundraising in a single event.

The star-studded glitzy event slated for June will be similar to the very successful evening in March.

Mr Biden has just come off the back of fundraising at various events in Northern California and the Seattle area over the weekend, filling his campaign pot up a further $10 million in two days, a source familiar with the total amount told NBC.

The Biden campaign, according to the most recent FEC filings seen by CNN, ended March with nearly twice the amount of cash in his arsenal than his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

When taking into account the Democratic National Committee, the finances of Mr Biden’s presidential campaign are almost double that of Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee — $131 million versus $67 million, according to NBC.

However, ever since Mr Trump won the GOP nomination, his fundraising has significantly increased, such as raising a huge $50.5 million at a major fundraiser in Florida last month.

His advisors also announced earlier this month to donors that Mr Trump had yielded $76 million in April.

The Independent has contacted the Biden campaign for comment.