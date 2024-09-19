Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



With the Federal Reserve trimming interest rates for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation rates slipping to pre-Covid levels, President Joe Biden is taking a moment to savor the victory with a speech to the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told reporters on a briefing call late Wednesday that Biden would be using the address to “speak to a new milestone” being reached, with interest rates and inflation dropping while wages and America’s GDP are simultaneously going up.

By any measure, those statistics represent a massive win for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running to succeed him against the man he defeated four years ago, former president Donald Trump.

No other major economy has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic and post-pandemic inflation the way the United States has. Under Biden, there has been near-continuous job growth and economic expansion since he took office in January 2021, with the US avoiding the recessions that have hit other countries despite predictions of a recession from many economists.

But Zients said Biden’s speech is not meant as a “declaration of progress — significant progress,” rather than a “declaration of victory.”

“The President believes it's important to mark this moment the country by laying out how far we've come, while also outlining work we still have to do,” he said.

The White House chief of staff recalled how Biden came into office with what he described as “a once-in-a-generation pandemic and an unprecedented shutdown in the economy” for which the outgoing administration had left “no plan or path forward.”

“In less than two months, [Biden] devised and ... negotiated the most significant recovery package in decades, the American Rescue Plan,” he said.

Zients added that Biden also “acted quickly to address global inflation” caused by broken supply chains and the invasion of Ukraine.

“President Biden took on the roots of the challenge he worked with the private sector untangles snarled supply chains, getting goods back on shelves again. The President coordinated with allies and partners to address food and energy prices as the result of Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, including historic releases of oil reserves to stabilize global energy markets,” he said.

National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said with interest rates falling, the administration’s focus is now on “sustaining the important gains” that have been made on employment levels and household income.

She pointed out that the decline in inflation rates, combined with the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates, “will provide relief by making things more affordable.”

In addition, Brainard pointed out that gasoline prices are at their lowest levels in three years, and the cost of food and consumer goods are all down over the last year while wages are at a higher level than they were pre-pandemic.

“The President will note this hard-won progress, but emphasize continuing to work together to tackle long-standing affordability challenges for middle class families. America needs more housing. That's why it's critical to move forward on ambitious plans to bid to bring housing costs down by building millions of new affordable homes and providing incentives for states and localities to remove outdated obstacles to building,” she said.