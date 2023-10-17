Biden trolls Trump by joining Truth Social because ‘it’s funny’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Biden campaign has taken its trolling of former president Donald Trump to the next level, by announcing that it has joined his Truth Social platform.

A Biden campaign spokesperson told Fox News on Monday that it plans to use its new Truth Social presence to combat misinformation – but also admitted it had joined Mr Trump’s social network site “mostly because we thought it would be very funny”.

They also said that President Joe Biden plans to “[meet] voters where they are” adding that: “Republicans can’t even agree on a speaker of the House, so clearly, not every Republican thinks the same.”

“We will be leveraging the fact that Republicans can sometimes be our best messengers,” the spokesperson added.

The first post from @BidenHQ read: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

Other posts on the account include videos of Republican politicians such as Senator Tim Scott, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Rep Matt Gaetz criticising or disagreeing with Mr Trump.

It comes as Mr Trump’s social media platform is facing financial difficulties after a founding partner announced plans to return hundreds of millions of dollars back to investors.

Truth Social currently has about two million active users, compared to 450 million on X and 2.91 billion on Facebook, according to Search Logistics.

The Biden campaign has been fighting back against Mr Trump’s attacks, adopting the “Dark Brandon” meme and using it to fundraise off the back of.

The president also trolled Mr Trump by buying up advertising space on right-wing network Fox News to take aim at the former president.

One of the ads, titled “Delivers”, slammed the former president’s record with union workers and blamed him for the loss of jobs within the industry.

“He says he stands with autoworkers,” a voiceover in the ad stated. “But as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs.”

It continued: “Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers and he’s delivering. Passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good-paying jobs. Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk, he delivers.”

Biden has adopted the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme (Biden-Harris HQ)

Mr Trump is leading Mr Biden in four of six key swing states ahead of the 2024 presidential election, a recent The Telegraph poll found.

The former president is currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination despite facing a number of criminal indictments at both the federal level and in state cases in New York and Georgia.