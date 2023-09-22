President Joe Biden will head to Michigan to support striking autoworkers on Tuesday.

Mr Biden the made a statement on X as the United Auto Workers expands its strike across multiple plants.

“Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create,” he said. “It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Biden’s campaign posted a video quoting presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Sen Tim Scott where they criticised Mr Biden’s support for Union Jobs.

Last week, Mr Biden spoke in support of the auto workers as workers began holding its first strikes.

Leaders for the United Auto Workers had previously invited the president to join the picket line.