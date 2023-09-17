Jump to content

Armed protester reported outside Biden’s Delaware home

Unclear if arrest was made after pool reporters spot Secret Service following man down the road

John Bowden
Washington DC
Sunday 17 September 2023 17:57
Comments
<p>Joe Biden vacations in Rehoboth, Delaware in August 2023</p>

Joe Biden vacations in Rehoboth, Delaware in August 2023

(AFP via Getty Images)

A man who appeared to have a holstered firearm was spotted near the home of President Joe Biden in Delaware on Sunday.

In a pool report, a reporter on the scene described the man “wearing a neon yellow and orange safety vest, khaki cargo shorts, tan boots and socks” walking “down the road toward the Biden home”. According to the reporter, the unidentified person appeared to have a gun holsetered to their beltline.

A sign he was holding bore messages related to the GOP ongoing investigation into supposed criminal activity by the Biden family — an investigation that has drawn criticisms from numerous members of the Republican Party for jumping to conclusions based on thin evidence.

“Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?! Where's the laptop? 10% for the big guy,” read the man’s sign, according to pool reporters.

It’s unclear at this time if the man was arrested or asked to leave the area; a Secret Service vehicle was spotted “following” the man.

More follows...

