US completes first airdrop of food supplies into Gaza as ceasefire talks continue

The US military has dropped about 38,000 meals into Gaza, two days after more than 100 Palestinians were killed while trying to get aid from a convoy.

US Central Command said three US Air Force C-130 cargo aircraft participated in the airdrop along with Royal Jordanian Air Force craft, with the US planes dropping 66 bundles carrying military-issue Meals Ready to Eat at about 8.30am (eastern time) on Saturday,

A senior administration official told reporters on Saturday that the airdrops are the latest in a collective effort “at the highest levels of the US government” to lead efforts “to get life saving humanitarian aid into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinians who have nothing to do with Hamas”.

“This will be part of a sustained effort in conjunction with our international partners to scale up the amount of life saving aid we’re getting into Gaza,” the official said, adding that the airdrops will continue to be part of an “overall campaign” to step up the amount of aid delivered to the territory, including through land crossings and a potential sea-based route under negotiation with Israeli and Cypriot officials.

“We’re looking at land routes, we’re looking at the sea route, and we’re looking at the air route to really ensure that we’re exploring every opportunity to get assistance in,” the official said.

Members of the Jordanian Armed Forces prepare to airdrop aid parcels to several areas in northern Gaza, in this undated handout picture released on March 1, 202 (via REUTERS)

A second official said the main challenge in getting aid to Gaza has not been the task of getting trucks through checkpoints, but has instead been distribution to the people who need it.

“The problem has multiple roots. But essentially what has gone on is with the removal of police from the protective duties, on UN and other convoys — Emirati, Jordanian, and Palestine Red Crescent — lawlessness, which was always a problem in the background, has now moved to a very different level,” said the official, who described that level as one of “commercialisation” of humanitarian aid by “criminal gangs” that have been taking the aid by looting it and then reselling it.

The official said the way to resolve this problem is to “flood the market” with aid “from every point, air land and sea” so the looting a reselling stops being commercially viable for criminal actors.

“What you do through that ... You demonetise these commodities. And with that you deincentivise the criminal groups, the gangs involved in attacking trucks, and you reduce the pressure on desperate people, not criminals, who Just want food, because the food is there”.

The airdrops come just days after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more were injured while trying to get to an aid convoy on Thursday.

According to the Gazan Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, the deaths were due to gunfire from Israeli Defence Forces.

But Israel argues that many of those who died were killed in a stampede trying to get to the aid and that Israeli troops fired warning shorts after the crowd moved against them in a threatening manner.

A Biden administration official called the incident “tragic” and said it “underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza in response to the dire humanitarian situation”.

US officials believe the airdrops will alleviate some of the suffering in Gaza, but without a sustained airlift with hundreds of planes dropping aid around the clock, airdrops cannot replace the larger capacity provided by supply trucks.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said on Friday that the airdrops have the advantage of speed, delivering aid quickly to a particular location. But he noted that the drops will be “a supplement to, not a replacement for moving things in by ground”.

Jordanian Armed Forces members airdrop aid parcels to several areas in northern Gaza, in this undated handout picture released on March 1, 2024 (via REUTERS)

The C-130 cargo planes used for the airdrops on Saturday can carry 42,000 lbs of palletised cargo which can be dropped to the ground using parachutes. This method has been used to deliver aid to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Haiti in the past.

Following Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October, when around 1,200 Israelis were killed, Israel has largely blocked food, water, medicine, and other aid from entering Gaza. Only a small number of trucks have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, at the border with Egypt, and the Israel crossing at Kerem Shalom.

A quarter of the 2.3 million people in Gaza are at risk of starvation, according to the United Nations. Humanitarian agencies have said that airdrops are a last resort and not an efficient way of sending aid.

More than 30,000 Gazans have been killed since the beginning of the war, the Gazan Health Ministry has said.

A senior US official involved in negotiations between Israel and Hamas said Israel has, in principle, agreed to a six-week ceasefire deal that could be in place “today” if Hamas “agrees to release a defined category of vulnerable hostages,” including “the sick, wounded, elderly and women”.

“That deal is on the table bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza. create the conditions needed to enable the urgent humanitarian work that must be done that my colleagues just referred to and the onus right now is on Hamas,” said the official, who added that ceasefire talks remain underway in the Qatari capital of Doha.

“We are working to get this in place. By Ramadan for some time, there has been significant progress over the last few weeks. But like all things, until a deal is actually done, it’s not done ... but we’re working around the clock to see if we can get this in place,” he said.