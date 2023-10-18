Biden pledges $100m in aid to civilians in Gaza

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden pledged to send $100 million worth of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank after a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday.

In a clear attempt to walk the tightrope between supporting Israel as well as civilians in Palestine, Mr Biden announced that he had met with the Israeli Cabinet and asked them to allow humanitarian aid to pass from Egypt to Gaza and the West Bank.

In agreement to allow for the aid, there will be inspections and clear delivery to civilians only not Hamas.

“Let me be clear, if Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people,” Mr Biden said in Tel Aviv.

Mr Biden said the US “unequivocally stands for the protection of civilian life during conflict” and re-iterated the dire need for food, water, medicine and shelter in Gaza.

After Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, Israel cut off the flow of food, water and fuel to Gaza and requested civilians evacuate as soon as possible – sparking controversy among those trying to mediate between the two countries.

Tuesday’s deadly airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City only exasperated the problem.

Now, over a million civilians affected by the war will receive access to “clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care and other essential needs,” according to the White House. However, it is unclear when the aid will begin flowing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the decision to allow for aid was approved “in light of Biden’s demands” after he met with Mr Netanyahu and survivors.

In a speech on Wednesday, Mr Biden stressed the importance of seeing Palestinian civilians as victims of Hamas’ attacks as well.

“Hamas uses innocents, innocent families in Gaza as human shields, putting their command centers, their weapons and their communications tunnels in residential areas. The Palestinian people are suffering greatly as well,” he said.

