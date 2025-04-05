Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s sweeping international tariffs may raise the price of Bibles - including the president’s branded version of the holy text.

The CEO of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, which describes itself as the U.S.’s largest commercial Bible and Christian book publisher, told The Wall Street Journal that it had been “all hands on deck,” after the president announced the tariffs on Wednesday.

Bibles are typically printed on thin paper stock and with presses that are largely located outside the U.S., according to The Journal.

This includes China, where Trump’s official “God Bless the USA” Bibles are printed.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s sweeping international tariffs may impact the production of Bibles. This may include his own personal holy book, which are reportedly printed in China ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to a chart produced as a prop by the president during his announcement, Chinese imports will face a 34 percent “reciprocal” tariff in addition to a pre-existing 20 percent tariff imposed earlier this year, for a total of 54 percent.

There may be more coming, with additional industry-specific tariffs.

Though Trump has never said where his personally branded holy books are printed, or what they cost; a copy hand-signed by the president was previously priced at $1,000. Trump has also not disclosed how much he earns per sale.

However, global trade records previously reviewed by The Associated Press showed that a printing company in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the United States last year.

open image in gallery Donald Trump in an ad for the ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible on Truth Social. A copy hand-signed by the president sells for $1,000 though Trump has also not disclosed how much he earns per sale ( Truth Social/@realdonaldtrump )

The estimated value of the three separate shipments was $342,000, or less than $3 per Bible, according to AP, who cited databases that track exports and imports. The minimum price for the Trump-backed Bible is $59.99, putting the potential sales revenue at about $7 million.

It is unclear how such future shipments of the president’s own product would be affected by his international tariffs.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment about international Bible shipments, as well as HarperCollins Christian Publishing and the American Bible Society.