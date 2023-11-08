Democrat Andy Beshear easily wins re-election in deep-red Kentucky

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Democrat Andy Beshear delivered the first piece of good news for his party on election night 2023 as he was swept back into office by voters in a state long considered a Republican stronghold.

Mr Beshear campaigned on his opponent’s support for abortion restrictions, a key theme that played out in many races Tuesday evening, as well as on his own record as governor. The Democrat has enjoyed a healthy state economy boosted by private investments under his term in office, which also saw him earn credit for his response to several natural disasters in the state.

He was leading his opponent, Daniel Cameron, by four percentage points with more than three quarters of the vote counted when the race was called just before 9.00 eastern.

More follows...