Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Democrat Andy Beshear easily wins re-election in deep-red Kentucky

Trump-backed GOP candidate falls short of unseating popular first-term Democrat in Kentucky

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 07 November 2023 21:00
Comments
<p>Incumbent Gov Andy Beshear speaks to supporters</p>

Incumbent Gov Andy Beshear speaks to supporters

(Getty Images)

Democrat Andy Beshear delivered the first piece of good news for his party on election night 2023 as he was swept back into office by voters in a state long considered a Republican stronghold.

Mr Beshear campaigned on his opponent’s support for abortion restrictions, a key theme that played out in many races Tuesday evening, as well as on his own record as governor. The Democrat has enjoyed a healthy state economy boosted by private investments under his term in office, which also saw him earn credit for his response to several natural disasters in the state.

He was leading his opponent, Daniel Cameron, by four percentage points with more than three quarters of the vote counted when the race was called just before 9.00 eastern.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in