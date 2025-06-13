Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wegovy, Farxiga, Vraylar ... the stream of drug ads on TV has gotten so pervasive that they’re bringing together an unlikely pair of politicians to take them on.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, is backing an effort pushed by Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to ban pharmaceutical ads on TV.

Sanders introduced the End Prescription Drug Ads Now Act alongside fellow independent Senator Angus King of Maine. They both caucus with the Democrats. If passed, the legislation would ban prescription drug ads from TV, radio, print, digital platforms, and social media.

Those critical of the ads argue that they push the price of healthcare even higher, even as they don’t help to improve the care patients receive.

Supporters of the ads say that they can increase patients’ understanding of the care available.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing for the banning of pharmaceutical ads alongside a number of other senators ( Getty Images )

However, most wealthy nations, apart from the U.S. and New Zealand, ban pharmaceutical ads, Newsweek noted.

Kennedy has yet to comment on the legislation, which Sanders and King revealed on Thursday. They noted that the pharmaceutical industry spent more than $5 billion on TV ads last year, adding that many of the drugs advertised cost more in the U.S. than they do in countries where pharmaceutical ads are banned.

"The American people are sick and tired of greedy pharmaceutical companies spending billions of dollars on absurd TV commercials pushing their outrageously expensive prescription drugs," said Sanders, calling the U.S. policy of allowing such ads an "international embarrassment."

Anna Bahr, Sanders’ director of communications, told Newsweek that the senator’s office has contacted Republicans about joining the bill. She noted that the pharmaceutical and health insurance industries have lobbied to prevent the banning of such ads.

Bahr told Newsweek: "Over the past 25 years, the drug companies have spent $8.5 billion on lobbying. Today, they have some 1,800 well-paid lobbyists in Washington, D.C. – including former leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties.”

"Unbelievably, that is more than three lobbyists for every member of Congress. During that same period, they have provided over $700 million in campaign contributions. And they are equal opportunity contributors. They contribute heavily to both Republican and Democratic candidates,” she added.

Kennedy and Elon Musk have both openly backed the idea of banning pharmaceutical ads.

"Let's get President Trump back in the White House and me to DC so we can ban pharmaceutical advertising," he wrote on X on November 3 last year.

As he campaigned for president, Kennedy said he would sign an executive order on his first day in office banning pharmaceutical ads.

Also in November 2024, Musk wrote on X: "No advertising for pharma."

"The widespread use of direct-to-consumer advertising by pharmaceutical companies drives up costs and doesn't necessarily make patients healthier,” King said in a statement. “The End Prescription Drug Ads Now Act would prohibit direct-to-consumer advertising of pharmaceutical drugs to protect people. This bill is a great step to ensure that patients are getting the best information possible and from the right source: their providers and not biased advertisements."

Several Democratic senators have signed on to co-sponsor the legislation, including Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Vermont Sen. Peter Welch, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Sanders’ office has stated.