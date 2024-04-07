Suspect arrested in arson attack at Bernie Sanders’ office

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect has been arrested over an arson attack at Bernie Sanders’ office in Burlington, Vermont.

Shant Soghomonian, 35, has been charged with one count of intentionally setting a fire with the purpose of damaging the independent senator’s office, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison and heavy fines if convicted. Mr Soghomonian has not yet retained legal counsel, according to reports.

On Friday morning, security footage showed a man spraying a chemical accelerant on the door of the senator’s third floor office.

The man is then seen lighting the liquid on fire before leaving the building. No injuries were reported despite multiple staffers being in the building at the time.

Mr Sanders was not present when the attack occurred. The Senate is adjourned until Monday.

Police issued a photo of the suspect who set Bernie Sanders’s Vermont office on fire ( Burlington Police Department )

Burlington police are coordinating with US Capitol Police, which investigates crimes that target lawmakers, in the investigation.

A Burlington police spokesperson described the blaze as “a significant fire” which “engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives”.

The fire was largely extinguished by onsite fire suppression sprinklers while firefighters dealt with the remainder.

“We are grateful to the Burlington Fire and Police Departments who responded immediately today to a fire incident that took place in our office building,” Mr Sanders’ office said in a statement. “We are relieved that no one on our staff and, to our understanding, no one in the building was harmed.”

“Thank you as well to the Vermont State Police for their assistance and the efforts of the US Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms, who are working in coordination with local first responders.”

Earlier this week, the Vermont senator joined President Joe Biden at the White House for an event to promote lowering costs for inhalers and other prescription drugs.

Mr Sanders is a champion of the progressive movement and has finished second in two consecutive presidential primaries.

He is also no stranger to threats against his life. Several people have been charged for issuing death threats to the Vermont lawmaker.