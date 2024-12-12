Progressive war horse Bernie Sanders says his next term is ‘probably’ his last

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a leader in the progressive movement, said his current term would likely be his last one in Congress.

Sanders, 83, has been a member of Congress since 1991 – first serving as a Representative from Vermont before becoming one of the state’s Senators in 2007.

He was re-elected in November to another six-year term, but said it would likely be his last when asked by Politico on Tuesday.

“I’m 83 now. I’ll be 89 when I get out of here. You can do the figuring. I don’t know, but I would assume, probably, yes,” Sanders told the news outlet.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been a leader in the progressive movement since the 1990s ( REUTERS )

Since entering Congress in 2007, Sanders has been largely responsible for pushing the progressive movement into the mainstream. He is a founding member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

He advocates for enacting legislation to fight climate change, gun violence, police brutality, excessive military spending, student debt, and wealth inequality.

Sanders also vocally supports LGBT+ rights, reproductive freedoms and universal healthcare.

His stance on policies has made him popular with young people. One Morning Consult poll from earlier this year found that Sanders was among the senators with the highest approval rating.

Though Sanders is technically an independent, he caucasus with Democrats and ran as a canidate in the Democratic presidential primaries in 2016 and 2020.

But that has not stopped him from being critical of the party.

After Donald Trump won the election, Sanders called out Democrats for abandoning working-classs Americans and failing to appeal to them with relatable policies.

“The average American is hurting. You’ve got to recognize the reality of what’s going on. And I’m not sure that enough Democrats are doing that,” Sanders told Politico.