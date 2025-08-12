MAGA commentator pleads for Trump to give ‘Big Balls’ the Medal of Freedom after DC assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA commentator Benny Johnson has drawn ridicule online after suggesting that former DOGE employee “Big Balls” be given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, after the teenager was violently assaulted in Washington, D.C.

Johnson, who has contributed to several conservative and right-wing media outlets such as Breitbart News, even described the actions of Edward Coristine as “heroic.”

The 19-year-old was left bloodied last weekend in an apparent attempted carjacking. Donald Trump later shared a photo of Coristine on Truth Social Tuesday, claiming crime was “out of control” in D.C.

“Given the heroic actions of a member of the administration just blocks from this building, will the president consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to ‘Big Balls’?” Johnson asked at a White House press conference Tuesday.

Laughing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied: “I haven’t spoken to him about that, but perhaps it’s something he would consider.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the U.S. government's highest civilian honor, and is typically presented to individuals in recognition of a lifetime of significant achievements in the arts, public service, science, or other fields.

Clips of Johnson’s question prompted consternation and outrage online, with one user commenting simply: “What a joke.” “We live in the most unserious timeline,” added another, with another user questioning: “Is this real life?”

Others laid into Johnson as a “mouthpiece” for Trump and the administration, questioning his journalistic integrity.

“@bennyjohnson had the privilege to ask a question and this is the question he asked,” wrote one user. “why should we take these people seriously. I feel bad and embarrassed for the journalists in that room.”

Others reacted with joy, including Bo Loudon, a MAGA Gen-Z influencer and purported “best friend” of Barron Trump, who reposted an AI-generated meme of Trump presenting Coristine with the Medal of Freedom – that was created before the teenager’s assault.

“This meme just may become a reality. God bless President Trump and ‘Big Balls!’” Loudon wrote.

Coristine was with an unnamed woman in downtown D.C. at 3 am on Sunday August 3 when a group of juveniles approached their car, according to the police report of the incident. When they refused to hand over the vehicle the 19-year-old was assaulted.

open image in gallery Edward Coristine, also known by his online nickname 'Big Balls' was one of a handful of young people selected by Elon Musk to work at DOGE. Coristine received much media attention over his unusual nickname, which reportedly caught the eye of Musk on LinkedIn, who subsequently hired him ( Jesse Watters Primetime/ Fox News )

During the attack, an MPD cruiser pulled up, prompting the attackers to flee. Two 15-year-olds, a male and a female, were arrested and subsequently charged with unarmed carjacking.

News of the attack prompted outrage from Trump, who posted a lengthy rant about the state of law and order in the U.S. Capitol, though he did not name Coristine in the post. The president on Monday announced a federal takeover of the D.C. Metropolitan Police, in response to what he called “bedlam.”

Coristine received much media attention over his unusual nickname, which reportedly caught the eye of Elon Musk on LinkedIn, who subsequently hired him to work at DOGE.