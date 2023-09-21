Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the beginning of war in Syria
Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 September 2023 06:33
Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in China on his first visit to the country since the start of Syria's 12-year conflict during which Beijing has been one of his main backers, state media reported Thursday.