Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the beginning of war in Syria

Chinese state media says Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in China on his first visit to the country since the start of Syria’s 12-year conflict

Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 September 2023 06:33
Syria China
Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in China on his first visit to the country since the start of Syria's 12-year conflict during which Beijing has been one of his main backers, state media reported Thursday.

