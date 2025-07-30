Barron Trump became a mainstay during his dad’s campaign. They haven’t been seen together in months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, became a mainstay during his dad’s 2024 campaign but they haven’t been seen together in months.

The 19-year-old only appeared a few times on Trump’s campaign trail but has become popular with his father’s Make America Great Again base.

Trump had touted his son at his inauguration for helping him win over young voters, telling the crowd, “He knew the youth vote.” The president mentioned how Barron advised him on which podcasts to go on, name-dropping Joe Rogan, who is popular with young male listeners.

But Barron has not been seen at a White House event or on any of Trump’s international trips in the first six months of his dad’s second term, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, became a mainstay during his dad’s 2024 campaign but they haven’t been seen together in months ( Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images )

The Daily Beast pointed out Barron has not been seen pictured with his dad since his January inauguration.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

While Barron has been seemingly absent from his dad’s packed presidential schedule, Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, just went on a trip to Scotland with their dad.

open image in gallery Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, recently went on a trip to Scotland with their dad ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Trump’s daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, have also made public appearances with their dad since the inauguration.

In April, Ivanka and her children attended a White House event celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win, and Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, attended Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in March.

open image in gallery In April, Ivanka and her children attended a White House event celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win ( Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images )

Barron completed his first year at New York University’s Stern School of Business this May. In December 2024, People reported, citing several unnamed sources, Barron was living at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The president visited his youngest son at Trump Tower in March for his 19th birthday, The Palm Beach Post reported.

First Lady Melania Trump had sought to keep Barron, her only son, largely out of the spotlight until he was 18 years old, according to the local outlet.

But Trump says Barron has taken an interest in politics, where people are often scrutinized.

“He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics,” Trump told Talk Radio 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia in May 2024. “It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”