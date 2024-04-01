Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Baltimore bridge collapse: Biden to visit Friday as cleanup continues

Mr Biden will travel to Maryland just over a week after the catastrophic bridge collapse

Andrew Feinberg
Monday 01 April 2024 17:52
Comments
<p>The annual White House Easter Egg Roll, pictured above in 2023, has come under fire from GOP politicians this year</p>

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll, pictured above in 2023, has come under fire from GOP politicians this year

(Getty Images)

President Biden will visit the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Friday and will meet with Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other state and local officials as efforts to clear a key maritime shipping artery continue, the White House has said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the daily White House press briefing on Monday that Mr Biden would use the visit to “meet with state and local officials and get an on the ground look at federal response efforts”.

Ms Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden is “continuing to lead a whole of government approach to the collapse,” including by working with Mr Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Maryland congressional delegation and “numerous state and local officials” in order to “reopen the port, rebuild the bridge and support the people of Baltimore through the unified command”.

“The US Coast Guard is coordinating a complex and highly coordinated effort to remove the wreckage with resources from the US Army Corps of Engineers, the state of Maryland and others. Crane barges are on the scene supporting the mission,” she said before noting that the Chesapeake 1000 — what she described as the “largest heavy lift crane barge on the East Coast” — has been on site since late Thursday, with the first major piece of wreckage having already been removed.

“As the President said within hours of the collapse, this administration will be with the people of Baltimore every step of the way. We are with you, Baltimore, and we will be there until we get this done,” she added.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in