Avian Flu: How bird disease is driving up US egg prices

Avian flu outbreaks have been blamed for soaring egg prices thanks to an ongoing epidemic that has killed upwards of 150 million birds and wreaked havoc on the American poultry industry.

However, the virus may not be the only factor that has driven egg prices to new records, with the potential for prices expected to climb by another 41 percent this year.

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the cost of a dozen eggs hit a new record high of $4.95 in January, nearly doubling in price in the space of a year and surpassing the previous high of $4.82 set in January 2023.

The Department of Agriculture said prices had hit a whopping $8.05 by the end of February, before falling to $6.85 in the first week of March.

The current outbreak of the flu began in 2022.

open image in gallery Egg prices have soared in the U.S. thanks to Avian flu that has shorted the supply. The cost of a dozen eggs now sits at $4.95 ( AP )

The USDA said this year, 30.3 million egg-laying hens have been killed due to highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks. The majority of those birds, 22.4 million, were from conventional cage farm systems.

To date, the department has confirmed 40 outbreaks across nine states with officials maintaining that infection rates are slowing and are localized.

During the election campaign, Donald Trump vowed to bring down the price of eggs on the first day of his second term.

Trump claimed during his recent address to a joint session of Congress that his predecessor was responsible for the “out of control” pricing. He maintained that he was “working hard to get it back down.”

open image in gallery To date, the department has confirmed 40 outbreaks across nine states with officials maintaining that infection rates are slowing and are localized ( REUTERS )

The issue is something that doesn’t appear to be the most pressing on Trump’s agenda. Over the weekend, Trump shared an article on his Truth Social platform titled “Shut up about egg prices – Trump is saving consumers millions.” The piece alleged that the egg price crisis “in no way President Trump’s fault.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into egg prices and competition in the egg market amid suspicions that some producers may be overly inflating their prices.

The investigation also focuses on whether producers were being transparent about their costs and whether the large producers colluded in any way over setting the price.

A report from Food and Water Watch pointed out that “just a handful of companies” produce the majority of America’s eggs, “giving them outsized control over the prices paid by retailers.”

In late February, the Trump administration announced an investment of up to $1 billion to halt the crisis and “make eggs affordable again.” Half of the investment was set to go to producers to help with biosecurity measures, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In that announcement, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also suggested Americans start raising their own chickens.

open image in gallery Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also suggested Americans start raising their own chickens to deal with rising prices ( REUTERS )

Rent-a-chicken services have risen in popularity, with companies offering to rent two-to-four hens, a portable coop, food and care instructions for those who want to produce their own eggs but aren’t sure where to start.

One company, Rent the Chicken, said the chickens should lay a dozen to two dozen eggs a week, depending on the rental package, which starts at about $600.

The company’s co-owner Jenn Tompkins said that business has been booming this year, after steadily rising in popularity since the start of the pandemic.

“Our renters don’t have to be concerned about egg shortages or store prices. They can just walk out to their backyard coop and find their eggs right there, ready for them,” she told CTV News.