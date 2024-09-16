Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A Pakistani man with ties to Iran pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday on charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot against U.S. politicians in retalation for the 2020 killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Asif Raza Merchant, 46, is charged with attempting to commit terrorism across national boundaries and murder-for-hire.

Prosecutors say Merchant traveled through Iran and Pakistan before arriving in the U.S. in April, where he planned to stir up protests, steal digital materials, and attack a U.S. leader, including potential target Donald Trump.

There are no apparent links between Merchant’s alleged scheme and the two shooting threats against Donald Trump in recent months.

Upon arriving in the U.S., Merchant allegedly contacted an individual he thought could aid in his plans, which the Pakistani citizen allegedly said were motivated against those “hurting Pakistan and the world, [the] Muslim world.”

A clandestine photo allegedly shows Asif Merchant discussing an alleged plot to kill a U.S. leader in retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani ( Department of Justice )

The individual alerted U.S. authorities and became a confidential informant.

During a June meeting in New York, Merchant allegedly made a gun motion with his finger while speaking with the informant about his plans, and claimed instructions would be relayed with code words and funds would be channeled through a clothing business.

Later that month, the informant then took Merchant to meet two “hitmen” who were really undercover agents, according to court documents.

The Pakistani allegedly offered to pay them a fee that would come to $5,000, passed through networks in Istanbul and Dubai. The 46-year-old, who prosecutors say has wives in Pakistan and Iran, claimed he was a “representative” of a larger, though-as-of-yet unspecified, group.

Merchant allegedly planned to pay hitmen to kill a U.S. leader and steal digital documents. He allegedly paid $5,000 to an undercover agent as part of the plot ( Department of Justice )

Merchant was arrested in July as he allegedly planned to leave the country.

Agents found a handwritten note of codewords in Merchant’s wallet, according to prosecutors.

Federal investigators said in court documents that the alleged plot showed a level of “tradecraft and operational security” that was consistent with plotting from a “foreign adversary,” like Iran.

In court documents, officials mentioned Iran’s publicly stated intentions of avenging the death of Soleimani, the top commander of the country’s network of influential proxy forces around the Middle East, as one such adversary.

A demonstrator holds up a poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A U.S. drone strike killed Soleimani in 2020 while he visited Baghdad.

In August, Iran distanced itself from the alleged Merchant plot.

“We have not received any reports on this matter from the US Government. However, it is evident that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian Government’s policy of legally prosecuting the murderer of General Soleimani,” the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York said in a statement to Reuters.