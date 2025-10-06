AOC calls on supporters to laugh at MAGA men including Stephen Miller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on Democrats to start mocking MAGA men over what she says is a culture of “insecure masculinity” – and specifically called out White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

During a Sunday Instagram live, AOC urged fellow Democrats and activists to keep making fun of MAGA men, noting “one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them.”

As part of her efforts, Ocasio-Cortez, 35, called Miller a “clown,” and said he looks like he takes his anger out on others because of his apparent short stature.

“Stephen Miller is a clown! I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4 feet 10 inches. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4 feet 10 inches, that he has taken that anger out on any other population possible,” the New York Rep. said.

Online reports indicate that Miller is 5-feet 10-inches tall. Despite this, the New York Democrat doubled down, telling viewers of the livestream to “laugh at them!”

open image in gallery AOC has called on Democrats to keep making fun of MAGA men, specifically targeting White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over his height. ( Getty Images )

“Yes, they are dangerous. Yes, we’re here to be strong for one another. We need to expose the lies, we need never let off, like never let off the gas when it comes to protecting one another, exposing the lies, documenting things,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez noted such efforts have worked in other countries to resist authoritarianism.

“Yes, the resistance to authoritarianism is very real. The risks of abuse of power are very real, but one of the most powerful cultural things that you can do to a political movement that is predicated on the puffery of insecure men — that’s what this is about,” she said.

She continued: “People talk about this toxic masculinity, let’s put that to the side for just one second, this is about insecure masculinity, and one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them.”

open image in gallery During an Instagram live, AOC claimed Miller looks like he is “angry” about the fact that he looks like he’s only 4-feet 10-inches tall ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery ‘I’m not here to make fun of anyone’s anything, but the way people overcompensate over their own stories is what I’m talking about there,” Ocasio-Cortez said. ( Getty Images )

Ocasio-Cortez, who stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, noted it was also important to have “secure men who aren’t afraid of successful people around them, who are good dads, who have strong values,” also engaging in those efforts.

After finishing her rant, Ocasio-Cortez quickly clarified her comments about Miller, noting “short kings are great.”

“I’m not here – I want to absolutely make sure that I talk about that. I’m not here to make fun of anyone’s anything, but the way people overcompensate over their own stories is what I’m talking about there.”

Reading a viewer’s comment, Ocasio-Cortez then added, “Someone said, ‘not short kings, short troll.’ That’s correct, there’s a difference.”