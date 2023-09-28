Antony Blinken surprised guests at a black-tie gala event when he picked up a guitar and joined the house band to sing a Muddy Waters classic.

The US secretary of state sang “Hoochie Coochie Man” on Wednesday night to launch the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative – a project to use music for promoting peace and democracy internationally.

And just hours later, Mr Blinken played a role in delivering sanctions as part of efforts to help democracy flourish in Sudan and Liberia.

“I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy,” he tweeted afterwards alongside a video. “Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative.”

Mr Blinken describes himself on the social media network as “husband, dad, (very) amateur guitarist, and the 71st Secretary of State”. And his followers were impressed.

“I had. NO. Idea,” one wrote. “And holy s*** is this the best surprise ever!”

George Conway wrote: “He and I were in the same class and house in college and he played back then!”

By Thursday, it seemed Mr Blinken had got back to his day job.

Antony Blinken enjoys applause at the gala event (AFP via Getty Images)

The US imposed sanctions on two companies, including one based in Russia, and one person it accused of exacerbating instability in Sudan as fighting has killed thousands and displaced millions of civilians.

He also announced visa restrictions for those he said were "undermining democracy" in Liberia ahead of the country’s upcoming election in October.

Mr Blinken held his guitar the more unusual way with his left hand strumming (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Blinken, in a separate statement, said Washington had taken steps this week to impose visa restrictions on people believed to be part of efforts to undermine Sudan’s democracy.

He said: “Today, we are imposing sanctions on one individual and two entities for their role in undermining Sudan’s peace, security, and stability. We will continue to hold to account those who undermine peace and a democratic transition.”