Water is being pushed on conservative voters as “anti-woke” that is “unapologetic.”

“Freedom2o” is becoming all the rage for some right-wing voters and now Alex Clark, a MAGA-world talking head, is pitching the water in a cringeworthy ad during Turning Point’s People’s Convention over the weekend, according to Mediaite.

The label tells consumers that "this water isn't free, but your speech is" and its marketing seems to suggest that by simply drinking the special "anti-woke" water that consumers are engaging in an act of rebellion.

Clark pitches the product - where a 12-pack of 16.9oz bottles cost $21 - by insisting that every sip of the conservative water is “not just refreshing, it’s rebellious, and it’s unapologetic to drink this in public.”

Conservative political commentator Alex Clark hawks a bottle of ‘Freedom2o,’ a self-described ‘anti-woke’ water brand ( TP People’s Convention )

“It’s a reminder that even the most ordinary acts, like taking a sip of water, can be infused with meaning and purpose by choosing to drink Freedom2o. You’re not just choosing the brand, you’re choosing to stand up for what you believe in,” Clark insists.

But, according to Clark, it’s really the thought that counts. She told the TPUSA audience that the product “isn’t just about what’s inside the bottle, it’s about the message it sends with every sip.”

It's never made clear why drinking Freedom2o in public would be rebellious, or how the water is anti-woke. On its website, an animated graphic invites consumers to "speak your thirst, protect the first," referencing the First Amendment. It is unclear what "speak your thirst" means or how it relates to firearms, however.

It also claims to "empower" drinkers to use their voices "without fear," though it provides not explanation of how in either instance.

The water also advertises it has a frequency of 432hz. Some New Age spiritualists believe that sounds tuned to the frequency can promote spiritual growth or healing or chakra alignment or any other number of beneficial effects.

Rudy Giuliani’s new coffee product, pictured, comes as he faces bankruptcy and a legal battle in Arizona ( Rudy Giuliani )

Water isn’t the only product that has its own conservative-specific brand. One conservative entrepreneur tried to capitalize on the right-wing Bud Lite boycott by starting his own “Ultra-Right” beer company. While Budweiser is still going strong, Ultra-Right beer is having some issues.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani – who is grappling with bankruptcy and a string of legal issues – recently launched his own coffee business.

Rudy Coffee offers three different bean styles, and assures consumers that they’re “not just treating yourself to exceptional coffee, you’re also supporting our cause.”And what cause is that?

“The cause of truth, justice, and American democracy,” of course.