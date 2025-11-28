The Mooch is selling a $49 online course to Gen Z on how to survive failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ousted White House official and financier Anthony Scaramucci is selling a $49 course for young professionals about how to survive failure - something he knows a bit about.

Scaramucci, also known as “The Mooch,” has created “The Resilience Lab,” a video course that advertises itself as helping young people turn their biggest failures into their “most valuable assets.” The project, which launched this month, is aimed at Gen-Z professionals, according to Bloomberg.

Scaramucci’s latest endeavor comes after he survived a series of career failures himself, including being ousted as President Donald Trump’s communications director in 2017 after holding the job for just 11 days.

He was removed from the role shortly after going on an expletive-laden rant about other White House officials in an interview with The New Yorker. Two years later, Trump called Scaramucci a “highly unstable ‘nut job’” and claimed he “barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence.”

Scaramucci has since appeared to cut ties with the MAGA world. The 61-year-old labelled Trump a “grifter” in 2023 and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

open image in gallery Anthony Scaramucci served as President Donald Trump's communications director for just 11 days in 2017 - now he is offering a course on how to survive failure. ( Getty Images )

Other career setbacks included early Bitcoin losses and a former business partnership with Sam Bankman-Fried, a convicted crypto fraudster, Bloomberg reported.

Scaramucci outlined the past setbacks on the Resilience Lab website, writing that his failures have helped inform the $49 course.

“I failed the bar exam twice after graduating from Harvard Law School,” the website reads. “I was fired from the White House after just 11 days and became a global punchline. I’ve been praised as a genius and caricatured as a failure in the press.”

“Each time, I got back up, learned the lesson and came back stronger. This course is the sum of that scar tissue. Now I use what I've learned to give young professionals the playbook I never had.”

open image in gallery Scaramucci was ousted as the White House Communications Director in 2017, and has since endorsed President Donald Trump's Democratic opponents in the 2020 and 2024 elections ( Getty Images )

Scaramucci cites his failures throughout the course. In one video about the importance of projecting confidence, he recalled the public humiliation of being fired from the White House.

“I get fired in such a spectacular way that I’m parodied on Saturday Night Live, I'm lit up by all the late-night comedians, and I'm destroyed by all the cable news pundits,” Scaramucci recalled. “So when you talk about getting fired, on the 31st of July, 2017, I was blown through the front door of the White House, skinned alive and then rolled in Margarita salt. It was an absolutely miserable feeling.”

In the course, Scaramucci teaches Gen-Z professionals how to “own your mistakes” and project “unshakeable security,” according to the Resilience Lab website. The website features photos of Scaramucci from throughout his career, including a shot from the White House briefing room.

“It’s the best investment you will ever make in your own career, and it will help you avoid the mistakes that took me decades to learn,” Scaramucci said in a video advertising the course.

Scaramucci’s course includes five modules, which cover topics including “how to be comfortable with rejection and stay in the game” and “how to manage your ego so it doesn't kill your career,” according to the website. It’s also free for those who can’t afford the course.

“There’s no course in high school, there’s no course in college that teaches this,” Scaramucci told Bloomberg.

The Independent has contacted Scaramucci for comment.