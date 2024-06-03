Watch live: Fauci grilled by House Republicans over Covid-19 response

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as House Republicans question Dr Anthony Fauci on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus on Monday, 3 June.

Lawmakers will grill the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in his first congressional testimony in almost two years.

The GOP-led Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic have requested access to Dr Fauci's personal email and mobile phone records after obtaining information they say calls into question whether he may have attempted to keep some records away from the public eye.

Dr Fauci, who is appearing voluntarily, has declared he has "nothing to hide."

The 83-year-old served as NIAID Director from 1984 to 2022, overseeing research to treat diseases such as HIV and Aids, Ebola, Zika, and Covid-19.