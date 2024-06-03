Watch live: Fauci grilled by House Republicans over Covid-19 response
Watch live as House Republicans question Dr Anthony Fauci on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus on Monday, 3 June.
Lawmakers will grill the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in his first congressional testimony in almost two years.
The GOP-led Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic have requested access to Dr Fauci's personal email and mobile phone records after obtaining information they say calls into question whether he may have attempted to keep some records away from the public eye.
Dr Fauci, who is appearing voluntarily, has declared he has "nothing to hide."
The 83-year-old served as NIAID Director from 1984 to 2022, overseeing research to treat diseases such as HIV and Aids, Ebola, Zika, and Covid-19.
