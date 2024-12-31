Congresswoman, 68, retires to set better example for aging politicians

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 68-year-old congresswoman is retiring in part to set a better example for other aging politicians.

New Hampshire Representative Annie Kuster told The Boston Globe that she hopes some of her colleagues will be inspired to leave Congress, and that she wishes President Joe Biden had stepped aside earlier.

She added that her decision to leave Congress was based on several factors, including President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, but also on her hope that it will make room for younger members.

“I’m trying to set a better example,” she told the newspaper. “I think there are colleagues — some of whom are still very successful and very productive — but others who just stay forever.”

“I’m just not the best gladiator for it right now,” she said of Trump’s return, noting that his comeback, the January 6 Capitol riot, and making room for younger people, all played a role in her decision.

Kuster just narrowly escaped as rioters headed to the House chamber during the Capitol riot.

“I’ve said somewhat facetiously, he tried to kill me once, I’m not available for that again,” she said regarding Trump. “What we went through on January 6 and his attempt to overthrow the government took a toll. That was really hard, and not just personally, but on my ability to work across the aisle.”

Her last votes as a member of Congress also pushed her out the door as Elon Musk took down a bipartisan spending deal, almost leading to a government shutdown.

She said it was “a big part of the reason to leave ... There’s a theme developing when billionaires make decisions about hard-working families’ lives, it comes out just mean. It’s cold-hearted.”

Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH) speaks as members of Congress share recollections of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Kuster revealed her decision in March, long before Trump won the election and before Biden bowed out to make room for Vice President Kamala Harris.

She told The Globe that she thought Trump would be able to win after a trip to New Hampshire with Biden when she spent an hour with the president and started to doubt his reelection prospects.

“Just in my heart, [I] reached the conclusion that this would be a very challenging campaign for him, and to put himself out there for another four-year term was going to be a struggle,” she told the paper, noting that the 81-year-old president is capable of finishing his term but that his aging was clear and that he spoke “very softly,” suggesting that Biden’s team “may have” concealed his aging.

“It was hard for me at that time, like, what can one person do?” Kuster asked The Globe. “You know, I did talk with people about [it] and talked with the campaign, it’s just hard to know, looking back on it.”

Following Biden’s June 27 debate with Trump which ultimately led to his departure from the race, Kuster hosted a video call with Biden and the New Democrat Coalition, a group of moderate Democrats of which she’s the chair. The meeting grew tense when members challenged Biden on his fitness to continue in office.

Kuster said it was “painful” to prepare her remarks for the call. “I haven’t had these kinds of conversations since I talked to my own parents about, you know, their aging and their limitations,” she said.