New Jersey Representative Andy Kim made a snap announcement on Saturday that he will run against Senator Bob Menendez for his seat after the incumbent was indicted on federal bribery charges.

“After calls to resign, Senator Menendez said ‘I am not going anywhere.’ As a result, I feel compelled to run against him,” Mr Kim wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Kim, and other New Jersey Democrats, have urged Mr Menendez, a three-term senator, to resign after he and his wife were indicted on corruption and bribery-related charges.

Federal prosecutors allege Mr Menendez played a role in several schemes involving New Jersey businessmen and the government of Egypt. However, Mr Menendez has maintained his innocence and so far refused to give up his seat.

Mr Kim said he did not expect to run for Senate but he feels it is necessary because “NJ deserves better”.

“We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity,” he added.

Prior to his announcement, Mr Kim had asked Mr Menendez to resign. “I don’t have confidence that the Senator has the ability to properly focus on our state and its people while addressing such a significant legal matter. He should step down,” he said.

Mr Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting lavish gifts in exchange for allegedly increasing US assistance to Egypt and influencing criminal investigations linked to the New Jersey businessmen.

Both Mr Menendez and his wife are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Other New Jersey representatives, Mikie Sherril, Frank Pallone, Bill Pascrell Jr and Josh Gottheimer, echoed Mr Kim’s statements.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also said Mr Menendez should resign as the indictment is “so serious” it compromises Mr Menendez’s ability to represent the state. However, Mr Menendez has dug his heels in.

Mr Kim is the first representative to announce his intent to challenge Mr Menendez in the 2024 New Jersey Senate election. Several other less prominent people have thrown their hats into the ring.

Kyle Jasey, a real estate businessman; Maia-Cusick Shirley, an immigration consultant; Dan Cruz, a former school board member; and Gregg Male, a businessman, all have made an official bid for Mr Menendez’s seat.

Former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie confirmed he would not run for Senate, telling Meet the Press on Sunday that he had “no interest” in being a senator.