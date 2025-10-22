Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A website set to launch in support of New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has been redirected to a report into sexual harassment allegations against the ex-governor after the activist behind it failed to buy the domain name in time.

Conservative influencer Emily Austin posted a video on social media on Tuesday in which she announced: “Today, I’m officially launching ‘Hot Girls for Cuomo,’ so if you’re a hot girl for Andrew Cuomo, I want to hear from you!!”

But, at the time of writing, the web address hotgirlsforcuomo.com redirects to the New York Attorney General’s investigation into the allegations made against Cuomo in 2021, who denied any wrongdoing but stepped down as governor in August of that year after leading the Empire State during the Covid-19 pandemic.

open image in gallery Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is struggling to find a way past progressive rival Zohran Mamdani in this year’s mayoral race ( AP )

The report found that Cuomo “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature.”

“Our investigation revealed that the governor’s sexually harassing behavior was not limited to members of his own staff, but extended to other state employees, including a State Trooper on his protective detail and members of the public,” the probe concluded.

Austin saw the funny side of the disaster, linking to a report about the domain name fiasco and commenting: “Mom look I’m trending!”

The influencer – who has been pictured with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr at the White House – has called on Republicans to back Cuomo, running as an independent, rather than the official GOP candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

She argues that the former has a better chance of defeating progressive Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

open image in gallery Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa, and Zohran Mamdani on the debate stage last week ( Getty )

By most counts, Cuomo came off second best in last week’s debate with Mamdani and Sliwa from NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, with the front-runner accusing Cuomo of peddling Islamophobia, cosying up to Trump, and empowering landlords over tenants.

“What I don’t have in experience, I make up for in integrity, and what you don’t have in integrity, you could never make up for in experience,” Mamdani blasted the former governor.

Arguably, though, it was Sliwa, largely an onlooker in the debate, who landed the most devastating blow on Cuomo when he invoked the allegations against him by saying: “I know you think you’re the toughest guy alive, but let me tell you something: You lost your own primary, right?

“You were rejected by your Democrats. You have a difficulty understanding what the term ‘no’ is.”