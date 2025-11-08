Cuomo’s OJ Simpson-style white Ford Bronco gets a parking ticket days after his NYC mayoral humbling
The former governor and New York City mayoral hopeful reportedly received the fine Friday
Andrew Cuomo had insult added to injury after his “good luck truck” – a white Ford Bronco that has been compared to that of OJ Simpson – was apparently slapped with a parking ticket days after his decisive election loss.
The former governor and New York City mayoral hopeful reportedly received the fine Friday three days after he was defeated by Zohran Mamdani in the highly anticipated battle for the Big Apple.
Cuomo’s indignity was spotted by an eagle-eyed New Yorker, who saw the car illegally parked outside of his apartment on Wednesday and reported it to parking authorities, according to Hell Gate.
"I'm happy to cause him one more little aggravation,” the concerned citizen told the outlet.
Throughout his campaign Cuomo waxed lyrical about his good luck charm, the 1996 Bronco.
“It’s my good luck truck,” he said in a video posted to X the day before the election. “We’re going to win. Why? Because of this Ford Bronco.”
In that video the ex-governor reiterated that the vehicle was not the same make as the one infamously used by former NFL star OJ Simpson to flee from police in Los Angeles in 1994, which many people had mocked him for.
He pointed out the black and gold stripe on the sides of the vehicle, declaring: “that clearly distinguishes it from the O.J. Bronco.”
But it seems that the truck’s luck, much like Cuomo’s, had also run out. The alleged parking ticket may not be altogether surprising as multiple reporters throughout the campaign noted it being parked illegally during canvassing stops.
At a stop the day before the election, Politico noted that the Bronco had been parked in a bus lane while the former governor talked to supporters.
