Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Cuomo had insult added to injury after his “good luck truck” – a white Ford Bronco that has been compared to that of OJ Simpson – was apparently slapped with a parking ticket days after his decisive election loss.

The former governor and New York City mayoral hopeful reportedly received the fine Friday three days after he was defeated by Zohran Mamdani in the highly anticipated battle for the Big Apple.

Cuomo’s indignity was spotted by an eagle-eyed New Yorker, who saw the car illegally parked outside of his apartment on Wednesday and reported it to parking authorities, according to Hell Gate.

"I'm happy to cause him one more little aggravation,” the concerned citizen told the outlet.

open image in gallery The former governor and New York City mayoral hopeful received the fine Friday three days after he was defeated by Zohran Mamdani in the highly anticipated battle for the Big Apple ( AP )

Throughout his campaign Cuomo waxed lyrical about his good luck charm, the 1996 Bronco.

“It’s my good luck truck,” he said in a video posted to X the day before the election. “We’re going to win. Why? Because of this Ford Bronco.”

In that video the ex-governor reiterated that the vehicle was not the same make as the one infamously used by former NFL star OJ Simpson to flee from police in Los Angeles in 1994, which many people had mocked him for.

open image in gallery People have pointed out that Cuomo’s vehicle was similar to the one infamously used by former NFL star OJ Simpson to flee from police in Los Angeles in 1994 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

open image in gallery Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo next to his 'good luck truck,' which was recently ticketed ( X/ @andrewcuomo )

He pointed out the black and gold stripe on the sides of the vehicle, declaring: “that clearly distinguishes it from the O.J. Bronco.”

But it seems that the truck’s luck, much like Cuomo’s, had also run out. The alleged parking ticket may not be altogether surprising as multiple reporters throughout the campaign noted it being parked illegally during canvassing stops.

At a stop the day before the election, Politico noted that the Bronco had been parked in a bus lane while the former governor talked to supporters.