Former Governor Andrew Cuomo enters race to replace Eric Adams as New York City mayor
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is joining the race to replace New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The comeback attempt comes three years after Cuomo resigned from the governorship amid sexual harassment allegations.
The 67-year-old is set to enter the Democratic primary in June as a frontrunner with plenty of baggage, but with significant name recognition and wealthy supporters following his time as governor between 2011 and 2021. He was also the secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the final years of the Clinton administration before spending a few years as the New York attorney general.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments