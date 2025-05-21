DOJ investigates former governor Andrew Cuomo over pandemic testimony
A spokesperson for the former New York Governor says he was never informed of any such investigation
The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington launched the investigation after congressional Republicans recommended that Cuomo be charged with lying over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Rep. James Comer, Republican chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, asked the DOJ to prosecute Cuomo over statements he made to the committee investigating his management of the pandemic when the virus was spreading through nursing homes, the person said.
They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation.
A spokesperson for Cuomo said on Tuesday that the former governor was never informed of any such investigation. Cuomo is currently running for mayor of New York City.
“So why would someone leak it now? The answer is obvious: This is lawfare and election interference plain and simple — something President Trump and his top Department of Justice officials say they are against,” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in an email.
The investigation was first reported on Tuesday by The New York Times. The Justice Department declined to comment.
Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
